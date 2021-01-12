Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

NYSE:APAM opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $954,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

