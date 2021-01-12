Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.03

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 29946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AACQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,625,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.