Arweave (AR) Tops One Day Volume of $8.67 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00012140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $134.58 million and $8.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

