Aryacoin (AYA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,518.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $8.17 million and $99,518.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00206526 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile