Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.33. 109,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,977. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,710,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $102,740,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

