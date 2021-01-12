Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.
AHT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $27.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
