Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

