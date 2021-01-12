Asian Fintech Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $96.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273265 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063578 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.