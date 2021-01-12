ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

