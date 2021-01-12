ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.