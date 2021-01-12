ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.12. 38,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,100. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $514.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $37,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

