Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,662. The company has a market capitalization of $486.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

