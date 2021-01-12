Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 466,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 561,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

AWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $627.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.