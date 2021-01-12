ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASAZY. CSFB began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 147,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.