Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Shares Down 5.4%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 30,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

