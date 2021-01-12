Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 1,306.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 38,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

