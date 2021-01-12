ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Up 15.5%

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) were up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 27,036,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 6,326,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

