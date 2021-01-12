Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after purchasing an additional 492,243 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 352,052 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 304.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 338,190 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.69.

ATO stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

