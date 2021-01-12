Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0872 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $22,813.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,760 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.