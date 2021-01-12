Audius (AUDIO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $949,385.00

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $949,385.00 worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00271412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00064046 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

