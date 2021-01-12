Auroracoin (AUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.93 or 0.99840214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013309 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

