Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATDRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 157,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

