Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATDRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 157,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.