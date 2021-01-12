Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 512.07 ($6.69).

Shares of AUTO traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 583 ($7.62). 1,621,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,957. The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 576.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 561.59. Auto Trader Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 614.60 ($8.03). The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

