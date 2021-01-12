Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.06. 1,625,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

