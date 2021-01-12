Autonio Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $81,040.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00114012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00270883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063926 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.