AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading 11.6% Higher

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) traded up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $20.52. 269,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 114,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCEL. ValuEngine raised AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AVITA Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $443.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,353,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

