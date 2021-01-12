Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.74 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

ACLS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 466,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

