AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several research firms have commented on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

AXGN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 5,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,200. The company has a market cap of $805.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 273,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 639,312 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

