AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXGN. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

AxoGen stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $785.34 million, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,190 in the last ninety days. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

