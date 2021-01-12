Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.55

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axos Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.