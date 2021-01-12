Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Up 5.7%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 570,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 556,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYTU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.