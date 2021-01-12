Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Shares Down 4.4%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 439,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 251,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZZUF)

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

