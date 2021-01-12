Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in December

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZMTF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

