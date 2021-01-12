Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 48.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

