B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Trading 2.4% Higher

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) shares traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 3,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

