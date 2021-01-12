B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.84.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

