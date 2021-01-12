B. Riley Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $41.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,565. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.38, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.