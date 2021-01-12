Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of LON BPC traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.12 ($0.03). 51,529,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,667,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £95.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.47. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07).

About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

