Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Shares of LON BPC traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.12 ($0.03). 51,529,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,667,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £95.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.47. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07).
About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)
