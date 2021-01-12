Bainco International Investors Acquires 1,093 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.38. The company had a trading volume of 543,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,659. The stock has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,999 shares of company stock worth $54,868,674. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

