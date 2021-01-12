Bainco International Investors Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after acquiring an additional 514,003 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

