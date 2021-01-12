Bainco International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Fortive by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after purchasing an additional 166,530 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 39,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.