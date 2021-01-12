Bainco International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Visa were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.34.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.39. The company had a trading volume of 293,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $408.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.