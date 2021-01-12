Bainco International Investors Buys 3,584 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $176,813,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,165,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,574,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.65. 12,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

