Bainco International Investors Buys 576 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $228.91. 53,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,691. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

