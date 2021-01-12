Bainco International Investors Buys 598 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,614 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.12. The company has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

