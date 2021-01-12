Bainco International Investors Buys 657 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $375.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

