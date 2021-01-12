Bainco International Investors Buys 727 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $76,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.94. 285,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,379. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.