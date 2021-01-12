Bainco International Investors Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bainco International Investors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bainco International Investors owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.45. 68,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,663. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

