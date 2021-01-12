Bainco International Investors Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 351,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

