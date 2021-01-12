Bainco International Investors Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $22.66 on Tuesday, hitting $1,744.06. 57,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,214. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,769.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,608.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

