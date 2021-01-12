Bainco International Investors Purchases 3,368 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after purchasing an additional 602,193 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592,590 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.70. 64,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

